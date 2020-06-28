FG and FF to rotate role of Seanad Cathaoirleach

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have struck a deal to rotate the role of the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad as part of the sharing out of positions in the new government.

The position of Cathaoirleach – which brings with it a salary top-up of €46,000 on the standard senator‘s salary of €68,000 – is usually taken by a member of the largest party in the upper house.

However, it’s understood that...