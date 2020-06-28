FG and FF to rotate role of Seanad Cathaoirleach

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have struck a deal to rotate the role of the Cathaoirleach of the Seanad as part of the sharing out of positions in the new government.
The position of Cathaoirleach – which brings with it a salary top-up of €46,000 on the standard senator‘s salary of €68,000 – is usually taken by a member of the largest party in the upper house.
However, it’s understood that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team