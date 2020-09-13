FF’s Michael McGrath weighs up budget options for October with Covid and Brexit in mind

Michael McGrath would go through a very similar routine every winter for the past nine years. As Fianna Fáil’s finance spokesman, he would have to stand up in the Dáil to criticise the flaws of the latest government’s budget.
Now, as the new Minister for Public Expenditure, he is finally getting a chance to deliver a budget of his own, in conjunction of course, with Paschal Donohoe,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team