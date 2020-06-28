FF takes on crisis ministries as Martin vows ‘urgency’

Micheál Martin, the new Taoiseach, has vowed to reboot the economy with “urgency and ambition” as leader of a historic three-party coalition.

His Fianna Fáil party took over ministerial responsibility for housing and health from Fine Gael, in a sign of its determination to deliver change in these departments.

The first ever coalition involving Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael led the new Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to declare that it...