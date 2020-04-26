FF and FG watch the birdie as the Greens’ mating dance begins

Lately, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been watching the Green Party with the enthusiasm of lifelong birdwatchers. Every tweet from the party‘s 12 TDs is of interest. And every media sighting of Eamon Ryan, the Greens‘ leader, has them raising their political binoculars.

The reason: they badly need the lesser-spotted Greens to be the “third party” in their coalition.

“I think the Greens are melting,” one Fianna Fáil...