Sunday April 12, 2020
FF and FG offer new policies to lure smaller parties into coalition

Framework document includes promises of a bigger cut in emissions, a living wage and a substantially larger health budget

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
12th April, 2020
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have agreed that the current €2 billion increase in the health budget to cope with Covid-19 will be reviewed

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are offering to target a larger cut in emissions, a living wage and a substantially bigger health budget in a bid to draw smaller parties into a new coalition government.

The framework document, which was signed off on by the two parties’ negotiating teams last week, is expected to be short on specific details because the parties both want to leave room for input from the Greens, the...

