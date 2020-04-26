Sunday April 26, 2020
FF and FG delay decision on retirement age increase

Rise from 66 to 67 would mean that soon-to-retire workers would be €45 a week worse off

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
26th April, 2020
Willie O‘Dea, Fianna Fáil’s social protection spokesman, said his party’s policy was to keep the current retirement age

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have pushed back the controversial increase in the state pension age until the next phase of government formation negotiations.

The planned increase in the state pension age from 66 to 67 next year became a key general election issue for soon-to-retire workers. It would mean they would be €45 a week worse off if they had to go on the dole for a year before claiming the more...

