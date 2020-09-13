Fears Donohoe would be ‘undermined’ led to wage subsidy U-turn

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, was forced into a U-turn over rules on a pandemic wage subsidy scheme after being warned an orchestrated campaign was likely to “undermine” him in the run-up to the budget.

One of the country’s most senior civil servants admitted that backing down on changes to the employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS) would be a “bad signal”, but that the Department of Finance would eventually be forced to...