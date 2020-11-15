Fast-track housing scheme delivers fewer than 700 dwellings

The fast-track housing scheme, set up to accelerate the construction of tens of thousands of homes, has delivered fewer than 700 units, the Business Post can reveal.

The Strategic Housing Development (SHD) system was created in 2017 in a bid to fast-track the planning application process for large-scale housing developments of 100 residential units or more.

A total of 43,000 homes, including houses and apartments, have been given the go-ahead through the fast-track process.