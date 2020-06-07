Sunday June 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Farmers threaten ‘war’ if cattle herd is hit

The Greens want a 7% annual reduction in greenhouse gases, but farmers see the reduction in the size of the national herd as a red line issue

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
7th June, 2020
The IFA president has said they would not stand for any changes that would result in a reduction of the herd, even if it was indirectly. Picture: Getty

There will be “war” if any new programme for government requires a reduction in the size of the national cattle herd, whether directly or indirectly, the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has warned.

A major focus of the government formation talks has been on how to achieve the Green Party’s demand that greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by 7 per cent a year over the course of the next government. Ireland had the third...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Coveney: agreement on new government can be reached this week

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he is hopeful that an agreement can be reached between FG, FF and the Greens as early as this Thursday

Aiden Corkery | 7 hours ago

Asking Britain to seek Brexit extension would backfire says Tánaiste

Tánaiste Simon Coveney’s comments come after the latest round of EU-British talks produced no significant progress on free trade deal

Aiden Corkery | 7 hours ago

Sinn Féin runs ‘buddy’ system in Dáil as it bloods new TDs

Dismayed at being locked out of government talks, the party is already working on finding running mates for those TDs who amassed huge surpluses in the election

Michael Brennan | 7 hours ago