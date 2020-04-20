Monday April 20, 2020
Farmers and developers line up to oppose land price cap plan

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have promised to hold a referendum on the move to address the housing crisis if they are able to form a new government

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
20th April, 2020
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are proposing to address the housing crisis by holding a vote on capping the price of land. The move has prompted concern from farmers. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

It has not taken long for opposition to emerge to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s plan to hold a referendum on capping the price of land for housing.

As reported by this newspaper, the two parties have privately agreed to hold a vote on giving the state the power to cap the price of land, although the level of the cap has not yet been decided. The Land Development Agency and...

