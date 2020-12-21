Facebook urged government not to make it liable for hate speech
Social media giant said it should not be legally responsible for posts by platform users under any new hate speech laws
Facebook has urged the government to include a “carve out” in any new hate speech law so that social media companies would not be held criminally liable for posts by members of the public.
Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, announced plans last week to introduce legislation next year that would combat incitement to hatred and hate crime in Ireland.
The new law will replace the existing Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act...
