Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Facebook urged government not to make it liable for hate speech

Social media giant said it should not be legally responsible for posts by platform users under any new hate speech laws

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
21st December, 2020
Facebook urged government not to make it liable for hate speech
Facebook said it welcomes regulation on all forms of harmful content, including hate speech. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Facebook has urged the government to include a “carve out” in any new hate speech law so that social media companies would not be held criminally liable for posts by members of the public.

Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, announced plans last week to introduce legislation next year that would combat incitement to hatred and hate crime in Ireland.

The new law will replace the existing Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

The Green Party had sought a ban on coursing in the programme for government, but were unable to get it included in the final document. Picture: Getty

O’Brien granted coursing licence despite warnings over virus risk

Home Aiden Corkery 1 day ago
Robert Troy, the Minister of State for Trade Promotion, signed the commencement order for the annual returns legislation last week. Pic: Rollingnews

New law to cut firms’ late filing fines by €7.5m

Home Michael Brennan 1 day ago
Sean Fleming, Minister of State at the Department of Finance, has been given policy responsibility for the issue of insurance reform. Photo: Fergal Philips

Minister vows to reinforce ban on ‘no win, no fee’ solicitor offer

Home Michael Brennan 1 day ago
Andrew McDowell, former vice-president of the European Investment Bank Picture: Fergal Phillips

Former Kenny adviser lands top job at PwC

Home Róisín Burke 1 day ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2020 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1