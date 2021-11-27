Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Exclusive Red C/Business Post poll: Sinn Féin shores up support while Fine Gael slips further back

Fine Gael is emitting plenty of bellicose rhetoric in the face of Sinn Féin’s continued rise, but the latest poll result is far from encouraging for Leo Varadkar

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
27th November, 2021
Exclusive Red C/Business Post poll: Sinn Féin shores up support while Fine Gael slips further back
There was more good news for Mary Lou McDonald and Sinn Féin in the latest Business Post/Red C poll. Picture: Getty

The results of the latest Business Post/Red C poll will satisfy Mary Lou McDonald as much as they worry Leo Varadkar.

Sinn Féin, unchanged at 33 per cent, has maintained its position as the party with the largest support in the three Red C polls taken since the return of the Dáil last September. But it is a different story for Fine Gael, which has fallen further behind Sinn Féin on this...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, said no payment can ever atone ‘for the harm done by the mother and baby institutions’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

€800m to be shared among 34,000 mother and baby home survivors

Home Michael Brennan
David Norris at today’s unveiling. Picture: RollingNews.ie

David Norris presented with portrait at Leinster House

Home Michael Brennan
At Leaders’ Questions, Mary Lou McDonald seized on the opportunity to lambaste the government for its relationship with ‘cuckoo funds’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Sinn Féin leader drives home point over ‘Cuckoo fund roadshow’

Home Michael Brennan
A spokesman for Leo Varadkar said that he had been advised to await the outcome of the ongoing Garda investigation into the matter “before taking any action”. Picture: Collins

Varadkar says he hasn’t sued Village due to legal advice

Home Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1