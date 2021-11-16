€800m to be shared among 34,000 mother and baby home survivors
Compensation scheme is the largest of its type in the history of the state, according to the Minister for Children
Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, has described the €800 million compensation scheme for 34,000 survivors of mother and baby homes as the largest of its type in the history of the state.
It follows on from the report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission last January, which recommended the creation of a redress scheme for the former residents.
Mothers will get compensation if they were in a home for any length of...
