Emergency shutdown of Dáil was a ‘shambles’ and ‘bizarre’

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, described yesterday's emergency Covid-19 shutdown of the Dáil as “a shambles”, while Alan Kelly, the Labour leader, said it was one of the most bizarre days he had witnessed.

Tempers were frayed today at Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, back in operation after it was temporarily suspended yesterday when Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly fell ill.

TDs expressed relief...