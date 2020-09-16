Emergency shutdown of Dáil was a ‘shambles’ and ‘bizarre’

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, described yesterday's emergency Covid-19 shutdown of the Dáil as “a shambles”, while Alan Kelly, the Labour leader, said it was one of the most bizarre days he had witnessed.
Tempers were frayed today at Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, back in operation after it was temporarily suspended yesterday when Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly fell ill.
TDs expressed relief...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team