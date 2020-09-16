Wednesday September 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Emergency shutdown of Dáil was a ‘shambles’ and ‘bizarre’

Tempers are frayed at Leaders’ Questions as Taoiseach rejects stinging criticism from opposition leaders

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
16th September, 2020
Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, said people had lost confidence in the government's handling of the pandemic. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, described yesterday's emergency Covid-19 shutdown of the Dáil as “a shambles”, while Alan Kelly, the Labour leader, said it was one of the most bizarre days he had witnessed.

Tempers were frayed today at Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil, back in operation after it was temporarily suspended yesterday when Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly fell ill.

TDs expressed relief...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Analysis: Did Dublin get special treatment in Covid-19 strategy?

Much needed clarity in new medium term plan was absent as capital was placed between levels 2 and 3

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago

Explained: What the new Covid-19 plan means for you

The new five-level format has left many confused – here is a simple breakdown of what the medium-term plan for living with Covid-19 means for you

Emmet Ryan | 1 day ago

Analysis: Confusion the only constant in Covid plans

Bespoke plan for Dublin undermines national approach on day one of medium-term strategy

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago