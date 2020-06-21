Sunday June 21, 2020
Eirgrid faces opposition from SF over interconnector project

Sinn Féin opposes project unless electricity lines are built using underground technology rather than overhead power lines

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
21st June, 2020
Matt Carthy said his party would only support the North-South interconnector if it was built using underground technology rather than overhead power lines

The operator of the state’s electricity grid is facing opposition from Sinn Féin to the €286 million North-South electricity interconnector, amid an ongoing row about the planned use of overhead lines.

The cross-border project has been delayed by more than a decade by planning rows and community opposition. After securing planning permission for the Southern section of the line, Eirgrid is now waiting for the go-ahead from the Northern Assembly for...

