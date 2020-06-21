Eirgrid faces opposition from SF over interconnector project

The operator of the state’s electricity grid is facing opposition from Sinn Féin to the €286 million North-South electricity interconnector, amid an ongoing row about the planned use of overhead lines.
The cross-border project has been delayed by more than a decade by planning rows and community opposition. After securing planning permission for the Southern section of the line, Eirgrid is now waiting for the go-ahead from the Northern Assembly for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team