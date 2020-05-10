Monday May 11, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

EI had to write off €16m of investments in firms in last crisis rescue scheme

Enterprise Ireland put €80.5m of state funding into 224 companies, but 41 of them didn’t last

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
10th May, 2020
Julie Sinnamon, chief executive, Enterprise Ireland. Pic: Fergal Phillips

Enterprise Ireland had to write off €16 million worth of investments in companies that took part in its last crisis rescue scheme.

Details of the companies that shut down are revealed here for the first time, just as the state sets up a similar scheme to help businesses who are at risk of closure due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Enterprise Ireland set up an enterprise stabilisation fund in 2009 to give grants of up to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Predicted Leaving Cert results could lead to slew of court actions

Legal experts are warning that the government’s change of heart may leave it exposed to numerous legal challenges

Rosanna Cooney | 1 day ago

Airbnb hosts will need planning permission to advertise properties

New plan would replace current system, which relies on council inspectors taking court action against individuals

Michael Brennan | 1 day ago

Coveney warns British and Irish over EU Belfast office dispute

An EU office in the North after Brexit has become an increasing source of tension during Brexit talks

Aiden Corkery | 1 day ago