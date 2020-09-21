Tuesday September 22, 2020
Eamon Ryan: public sector bodies cannot have oil or gas heating in new buildings

Minister for Climate Change and Environment 'appalled' by prospect of new third-level development using fossil fuels

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
21st September, 2020
Eamon Ryan told the conference he had been appalled when he saw an application come into government last month for a new third-level development that planned to use fossil fuels

Public sector bodies are to be banned from installing oil or gas heating systems in any new buildings under their control, Eamon Ryan has declared.

The Climate Change and Environment Minister made the announcement at the Global Ireland Summit conference last Thursday, when he said he was putting the public sector on notice about the change.

While the programme for government agreed to set a decarbonisation target for the public sector of at least 50...

