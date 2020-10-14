Wednesday October 14, 2020
Dublin City Council sacks 21 staff members in two years

Attendance issues was the top reason for dismissal, with gross misconduct and unsatisfactory probation also cited

14th October, 2020
The Dublin City Council offices on Wood Quay: the local authority also suspended nine employees in 2019

Dublin City Council, one of the largest public sector employers in the state, has sacked 21 members of staff over the past two years.

Details released to the Business Post under the Freedom of Information Act show that nine staff members were fired last year — six for attendance issues and three for gross misconduct. Meanwhile, there were 12 terminations of employment in 2018, eight of which were for attendance issues, with two for...

