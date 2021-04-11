Dozens of TDs and senators claim expenses without travelling to Leinster House

A group of 43 TDs and senators received travel and accommodation expenses for attending Leinster House on more than 600 days last year, despite neither travelling to nor staying in Dublin.

Under the Oireachtas expenses system, TDs are paid a “Travel and Accommodation Allowance” of between €9,000 and €34,065 a year depending on their distance from the Dáil.

The allowance goes towards the cost of getting to and from Dublin, staying overnight and...