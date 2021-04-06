Subscribe Today
Donohoe warns pandemic has boosted international calls to raise corporate tax

Minister for Finance says Ireland will highlight importance of lower rates for small economies as first-quarter exchequer returns show deficit of €4.2 billion

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
6th April, 2021
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said raising corporate taxes would impact the competitiveness of small and medium-sized economies that use lower rates to attract investment.

Demands by larger economies for changes to global tax policy could prove hard to resist as they have been “supercharged” by the Covid-19 crisis, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has indicated.

Moves to increase the amount multinational corporations pay in tax have been building in the last few years but have intensified in recent weeks after US President Joe Biden’s administration said it would introduce a minimum rate of 21 per cent on...

