Donohoe warns pandemic has boosted international calls to raise corporate tax
Minister for Finance says Ireland will highlight importance of lower rates for small economies as first-quarter exchequer returns show deficit of €4.2 billion
Demands by larger economies for changes to global tax policy could prove hard to resist as they have been “supercharged” by the Covid-19 crisis, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has indicated.
Moves to increase the amount multinational corporations pay in tax have been building in the last few years but have intensified in recent weeks after US President Joe Biden’s administration said it would introduce a minimum rate of 21 per cent on...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Guidelines being drawn up for large venues to reopen
Taoiseach and Nphet to be given guidance document in coming weeks on safety standards for stadia, auditoriums and conference centres
Climate and housing to receive majority of extra NDP funding
Approval of new projects will depend on whether they help or hinder new green commitments
Low stakes, high risks: the perils of the Seanad by-election
While Hazel Chu embarks on a solo run for a Seanad seat, many in Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are concerned that their parties’ fragile election pact will fall apart in a welter of mutual distrust
Disability minister calls out Watt over ‘secret dossiers’ on autistic children exposed by whistleblower in film
Anne Rabbitte has called the secretary general of Department of Health to appear before the Oireachtas health committee