Donohoe to hold Finance job until December 2022

The position of Minister for Finance is set to rotate between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael at the same time the Taoiseach’s job changes, with Paschal Donohoe remaining in office first, it has emerged.

Donohoe is expected to be reappointed with Michael McGrath, the Fianna Fáil finance spokesman, taking over as Minister for Public Expenditure. The two are expected to swap positions in December 2022, when Martin is replaced as Taoiseach...