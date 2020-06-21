Sunday June 21, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Donohoe to hold Finance job until December 2022

The plum ministerial position will pass to FF’s Michael McGrath when Micheál Martin is replaced as Taoiseach by Leo Varadkar

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
21st June, 2020
Paschal Donohoe is expected to be reappointed with Michael McGrath, the Fianna Fáil finance spokesman, taking over as Minister for Public Expenditure

The position of Minister for Finance is set to rotate between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael at the same time the Taoiseach’s job changes, with Paschal Donohoe remaining in office first, it has emerged.

Donohoe is expected to be reappointed with Michael McGrath, the Fianna Fáil finance spokesman, taking over as Minister for Public Expenditure. The two are expected to swap positions in December 2022, when Martin is replaced as Taoiseach...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Hairdressers and gyms limber up to reopen with new rules

A relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions means that barbers and fitness facilities can now reopen on June 29

Aaron Rogan | 5 hours ago

John Lahart: Why I’m opposing this programme for government

It is a fine document with many excellent proposals, but I must stand by my constituency of Dublin South West

John Lahart | 5 hours ago

Ban on importation of fracked gas ‘impossible to deliver’

Oil and gas association says pledge in programme for government forgets we cannot control source of gas imported from Britain

Michael Brennan | 5 hours ago