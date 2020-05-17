Donohoe: state unlikely to recover full €29bn investment in banks for now

The state is unlikely to recover its full €29 billion investment in AIB, Bank of Ireland and PTSB any time soon following a large drop in the value of its shareholdings in the banks, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said.

Irish bank shares had been struggling for at least 18 months before the Covid-19 outbreak in Ireland, but have fallen even more dramatically since then.

Shares in AIB have fallen from €2.45 on February 17...