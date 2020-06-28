Sunday June 28, 2020
Doctors and builders targeted as Revenue dragnet collects €500m

€41m extra tax came from construction sector as Revenue Commissioners’ investigations focused on areas where tax avoidance is more likely

Ian Guider

Markets Editor

@ianguider
28th June, 2020
A crackdown on companies who used transfer pricing between subsidiaries to reduce their tax liability also resulted in additional payments being made to the Revenue

The Revenue Commissioners hauled in almost €500 million in 2019 from their investigations into tax avoidance, including from the construction sector, medical doctors and offshore schemes used by wealthy individuals.

While much of the money came from its compliance audits on income tax, €222 million came from more than 3,000 special interventions, looking at sectors of the economy where tax avoidance schemes are more likely to be used, according to figures released by the Revenue Commissioners...

