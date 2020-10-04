Ditching Vat cuts National Broadband plan cost by €300m

Some €300 million has been shaved off the €3 billion cost of the National Broadband Scheme after the Revenue Commissioners ruled that Vat shouldn’t apply to most of the subsidies the state is paying for its roll out.
The contract to provide high-speed internet to rural areas not served by commercial operators was awarded to National Broadband Ireland (NBI), late last year after a controversial procurement process.
As part of the deal the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team