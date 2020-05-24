Distressed firms to get more time to pay lump sums to staff who have been let go

The government is going to extend the redundancy payment break for companies to avoid them being forced out of business during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Businesses had feared the impact of having to pay redundancy lump sums of up to €1,200 a year of service to workers who had been laid off due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The requirement to pay these lump sums had been postponed until the end of this month, but it is...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team