Disability minister calls out Watt over ‘secret dossiers’ on autistic children exposed by whistleblower in film
Anne Rabbitte has called the secretary general of Department of Health to appear before the Oireachtas health committee
The Minister for Disability has called on the secretary general of her own department to appear before the Oireachtas health committee to answer questions over the department’s compiling of “secret dossiers” on autistic children.
The Department of Health has come in for intense criticism since a whistleblower told RTÉ’s Prime Time Investigates last month that officials had covertly gathered information about children with special needs in order to defend itself from...
