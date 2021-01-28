Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Directly elected mayor will be ‘uncharted territory’ for Limerick

The country’s first ever directly elected mayor will be given strong powers to influence transport, policing and job creation, according to a new report

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
28th January, 2021
Directly elected mayor will be ‘uncharted territory’ for Limerick
The government has committed to allowing voters in Limerick city and county to choose their own mayor in an election next autumn, after they became the first county to vote for this in a plebiscite in 2019. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The success of directly elected mayors in British and US cities has driven the current proposal to have one for Limerick. Mayors in international hotspots including Manchester, London, Boston and New York have become the influential “face of their city” at home and abroad.

This week Peter Burke, the Minister of State for Local Government, got cabinet approval for a bill to provide the necessary powers to a directly elected Limerick mayor.

The...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Pearse Doherty, the Sinn Féin finance spokesman, said the government’s failure to follow Nphet’s advice was a ‘glaring omission’. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

All arrivals into Ireland could be required to do two Covid-19 tests five days apart

Home Aiden Corkery 4 hours ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin: ‘The truth is that there is no easy way through this pandemic, or out of it’

Analysis: Cabinet stops short of mandatory quarantine for all

Home Michael Brennan 2 days ago
Martin Heydon, the Minister of State for Farm Safety, says Covid-19 restrictions mean farmers do not have the social outlets they had in the past. Photo:Barry Cronin

Martin Heydon: ‘We have farmers on their own all day, every day’

Home Michael Brennan 2 days ago
Rosslare Port: still not fully owned by the state Picture: Patrick Browne

Ryan may be the minister to reclaim Rosslare port from Britain

Home Michael Brennan 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1