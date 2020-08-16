Digital rights advocate threatens legal action over stalled Google complaint

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties’ new digital rights advocate has warned the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) that he will go to court to force it to make a ruling on his landmark complaint against Google.
Lawyers for Johnny Ryan, the ICCL’s recently-appointed senior fellow for information rights, wrote to the commissioner last week stating that he would seek a judicial review of its handling of his case if it was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team