Sunday August 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Digital rights advocate threatens legal action over stalled Google complaint

Johnny Ryan of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties said the data commissioner was wary of pursuing cases due to the financial clout of tech giants

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
16th August, 2020
Johnny Ryan of the Irish Council for Civil Liberties: pressure on the DPC. Picture: Fergal Phillips.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties’ new digital rights advocate has warned the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) that he will go to court to force it to make a ruling on his landmark complaint against Google.

Lawyers for Johnny Ryan, the ICCL’s recently-appointed senior fellow for information rights, wrote to the commissioner last week stating that he would seek a judicial review of its handling of his case if it was...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

An Taisce calls foul over forestry appeals bill

The environmental NGO says the proposed legal change will cut local communities out of vital decisions affecting their area

Rosanna Cooney | 4 hours ago

€1m works fail to keep rust away at Leinster House

Office of Public Works looking at methods to treat naturally occurring rust on walls of historic Georgian building

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago

Bumps in the road delay green light for greenways

A commitment secured by the Greens could result in more greenway projects in the coming years, but farmers who refuse to sell land at any price are proving a tricky obstacle

Michael Brennan | 4 hours ago