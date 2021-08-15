Dept of Transport: ‘No conflict of interest’ in €700m state helicopter contract bid
Frazer-Nash, the English consultancy firm which worked on the business case approved by cabinet, is itself owned by a large private search and rescue operator called Babcock International.
The Department of Transport has insisted that safeguards were put in place to prevent any “potential conflict of interest” in using an English consultancy firm for the new state helicopter rescue contract worth up to €700 million.
For the past nine years, the contract for flying 800 search-and-rescue Irish Coast Guard missions annually has been outsourced to CHC Ireland, a subsidiary of the US-owned Canadian Helicopter Corporation.
The cabinet decided at its final meeting...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Barry Cowen calls for ‘modern centre-left’ alliance with Labour
The Fianna Fáil backbencher said a centre-left link-up between the two parties would ward off the ‘nuclear option’ of people voting for the ‘left and far left’
Ban the ‘scourge’ of gambling advertising, Kelly urges Taoiseach
Alan Kelly said he had watched Euro 2020 games with his daughter in recent weeks and was shocked by the volume of gambling advertising they were subjected to.
Belarus opposition leader to ask Martin to take case on hijacked Ryanair flight
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya will meet the Taoiseach and airline chief Michael O’Leary this week to discuss the flight’s diversion and the arrest of a journalist
Ivana Bacik victorious in Dublin Bay South by-election
More transfer-friendly Labour candidate was unable to be reeled in by Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan