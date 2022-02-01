Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Department of Foreign Affairs report blames former secretary general for breach of Covid guidelines

Report said Niall Burgess was ‘largely responsible’ for facilitating the breach of social distance guidance

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
1st February, 2022
Department of Foreign Affairs report blames former secretary general for breach of Covid guidelines
The photo of the champagne party posted on Twitter in June 2020 by Niall Burgess, the former secretary general of the Department of Foreign Affairs

The Department of Foreign Affairs’ internal report into its champagne party during the lockdown has placed the blame on the shoulders of its former secretary general.

Niall Burgess, the former secretary general of the department, posted a photo on Twitter of himself and senior staff hosting a champagne celebration of Ireland winning a seat on the UN Security Council in June 2020 in breach of lockdown restrictions.

Joe Hackett, the current secretary general of the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

A spokesman for Helen McEntee, the Minister for Justice, said the scheme should have a positive impact on taxation and social insurance yield. Picture: RollingNews.ie

New residency scheme could yield €93m annually

Home Michael Brennan
Micheál Martin said the report for the HSE by Sean Maskey, a British-based child and adolescent psychiatrist was and a ‘damning indictment’ of the service. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Hush descends in Dáil as horrors of over-prescribing medication to children are detailed

Home Michael Brennan
Roderic O’Gorman, the Minister for Children, said the bill was a landmark moment for birth information rights. Picture: Maxwell Photography

Adopted people to have access to information about birth parents under new legislation

Home Daniel Murray
Paschal Donohoe signed a ministerial order last month to cap the maximum payment at €1 million a charity per year, so that larger charities could not take most of the benefits. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Charities’ Vat refunds to be capped at €1m

Home Michael Brennan

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1