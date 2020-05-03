Sunday May 3, 2020
Department of Children could be sacrificed under Fianna Fáil’s plan for Education

Micheál Martin is in favour of a new Department of Higher Education, but as the Constitution allows for only 15 ministries, the Department of Children may have to go

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
3rd May, 2020
The Department of Education so that responsibility for childcare, preschools, primary schools and secondary schools would all be under the one roof

An internal Fianna Fáil policy paper has recommended the abolition of the Department of Children to make room for a new Department of Higher Education.

Micheál Martin, the Fianna Fáil leader, has targeted the creation of a new department to drive investment in third level education, apprenticeships and research. But he has not publicly identified which department he would merge or abolish.

The Business Post has learned that the...

