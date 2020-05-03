Department of Children could be sacrificed under Fianna Fáil’s plan for Education

An internal Fianna Fáil policy paper has recommended the abolition of the Department of Children to make room for a new Department of Higher Education.
Micheál Martin, the Fianna Fáil leader, has targeted the creation of a new department to drive investment in third level education, apprenticeships and research. But he has not publicly identified which department he would merge or abolish.
The Business Post has learned that the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team