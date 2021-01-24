Department headed by Watt advised lifting €200k public sector pay cap
There has been controversy over the decision to award the Department of Health’s interim secretary general an €81,000 pay rise as he begins his new job
A government department headed by Robert Watt previously advised that the country’s highest-paid public servants should no longer be limited to earning €200,000 a year.
Watt moved from his role as secretary general of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform to a role as interim secretary general of the Department of Health three weeks ago, while the search for a permanent replacement takes place.
A controversy has since broken out over the...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Ryan may be the minister to reclaim Rosslare port from Britain
The state fears the port’s complicated ownership structure will be a barrier to vital upgrades in the wake of Brexit
Aid minister wants to raise Irish payment to vaccine fund
Ireland has committed to giving €5 million to the Covax fund which will buy vaccines for low-income countries, but Colm Brophy wants this sum increased
Used car imports row sees EU tell Britain it will set Vat rates in North
Britain‘s exit from the EU means Vat must be applied to full price of cars imported from Britain, rather than on just the profit
State ‘making progress’ on backlog for foreign nurses
Staff urgently needed to ease shortages here due to Covid-19 currently face a frustrating delay in processing applications