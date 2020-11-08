Sunday November 8, 2020
Defective hand sanitiser was approved without testing

Government officials approved ViraPro product through a ‘paper-based process’ without testing samples

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
8th November, 2020
Some schools had to be shut down last month after it emerged that the ViraPro hand sanitiser they had bought contained ingredients which could cause damage to skin, eyes and respiratory systems with prolonged use

Government officials approved the sale of a defective hand sanitiser product without carrying out any testing on it, it has emerged.

Some schools had to be shut down last month after it emerged that the ViraPro hand sanitiser they had purchased contained ingredients which in prolonged use could cause damage to people’s skin, eyes and respiratory systems. The HSE also had to recall three million units that it had bought from the company for use...

