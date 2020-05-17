DCC to cease using ‘blacklisted’ CCTV firm

Dublin City Council will no longer use CCTV cameras manufactured by Hikvision, a controversial Chinese firm, after data protection concerns were raised over their installation.

Hikvision was blacklisted by the US in October 2019 after being accused of being implicated in human rights violations against Muslim minorities in China’s far-western region of Xinjiang through the use of its surveillance technology.

In November 2018, Dublin City Council (DCC) installed Hikvision cameras with facial recognition technology...