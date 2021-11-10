David Norris presented with portrait at Leinster House

Senator David Norris was in upbeat form when he was presented with a new portrait of himself to commemorate his record 34 years of service in the Seanad.

The 77-year-old has suffered several serious illnesses in recent years but is still a frequent contributor to the Seanad.

At a special ceremony organised by fellow independent senators, he joked that it would be a real honour to have his portrait hung in Leinster House.