David Norris presented with portrait at Leinster House
‘Well, I suppose I can say that I’m well hung,’ Norris quipped.
Senator David Norris was in upbeat form when he was presented with a new portrait of himself to commemorate his record 34 years of service in the Seanad.
The 77-year-old has suffered several serious illnesses in recent years but is still a frequent contributor to the Seanad.
At a special ceremony organised by fellow independent senators, he joked that it would be a real honour to have his portrait hung in Leinster House.
