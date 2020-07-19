Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cowen’s sacking was a crisis decision in a time of drama

Micheál Martin was unwilling to allow the short-lived Minister for Agriculture to tough it out when the issue was consuming precious time and energy

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
19th July, 2020
2
Barry Cowen, former Minister for Agriculture, centre, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, right: Cowen’s 17-day stint in cabinet came to an end last Tuesday when Martin sacked him

It is nine years since Micheál Martin was centrally involved in the departure of another member of the Cowen family from ministerial office. As Minister for Foreign Affairs, he was the man who went to Taoiseach Brian Cowen in January 2011 to tell him that he should resign following the fallout from the economic crash and the Troika bailout.

Cowen refused, and managed to survive the initial motion of no confidence in the Fianna...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Cowen says he is confident of vindication over drink driving fiasco

The Offaly TD also expressed his hope that he could be a minister again in the future

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago

Stimulus plan: businesses to get longer-term loans and lower interest rates

Loan repayments to be delayed by 12 months to generate breathing space

Michael Brennan | 8 hours ago

Tánaiste in talks over lifeline for cash-strapped mortgage holders

Banks plan several options to those unable to resume payments immediately

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago