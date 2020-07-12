Sunday July 12, 2020
Cowen’s ‘abject apology’ just the start of his journey on road to redemption

The new government’s first week was dominated by a four-year-old scandal that its Minister for Agriculture had thought was safely buried in the past

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
12th July, 2020
Barry Cowen: Fianna Fáil’s newly appointed Minister for Agriculture has been at the centre of a drink-drive ban storm in his first week in office. Picture: Rollingnews

The Green Party expected roads to be a source of conflict in coalition with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael. They never guessed that their first week in government would be about how Barry Cowen, the newly-appointed Minister for Agriculture, had been put off the road for drink-driving while on a provisional licence.

Eamon Ryan, the Green Party leader, and Catherine Martin, the deputy leader, both found themselves forced to defend Cowen in public...

