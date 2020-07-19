Sunday July 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Cowen says he is confident of vindication over drink driving fiasco

The Offaly TD also expressed his hope that he could be a minister again in the future

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
19th July, 2020
In an interview with the radio station Midlands 103 yesterday, Cowen said that he was confident he would ultimately be vindicated

Barry Cowen has said he is confident he will be portrayed “in a different light” once the full facts of his 2016 drink-driving offence emerge.

The Fianna Fáil TD was sacked as Minister or Agriculture last Tuesday after he refused a request by Taoiseach Micheál Martin to make a statement to the Dáil outlining the full details of what happened on that day.

Cowen has acknowledged that he...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Stimulus plan: businesses to get longer-term loans and lower interest rates

Loan repayments to be delayed by 12 months to generate breathing space

Michael Brennan | 8 hours ago

Tánaiste in talks over lifeline for cash-strapped mortgage holders

Banks plan several options to those unable to resume payments immediately

Aiden Corkery | 8 hours ago

Green Party pushes for reduced speed limit on motorways

Cut from current 120 km/h to 110 km/h would help curtail carbon emissions but also lengthen travel times

Michael Brennan | 8 hours ago