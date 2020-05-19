Wednesday May 20, 2020
Covid-19 committee bows to pressure to use video evidence

The Oireachtas group has changed its plans on interviewing witnesses after a Business Post columnist warned they were not adhering to best practice

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
19th May, 2020
Paul Reid, the HSE‘s chief executive, on his way to a sitting of the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19 yesterday. The committee changed some of its procedures following concerns it was not adhering to best practice to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

The new Covid-19 Oireachtas committee has changed its arrangements for questioning key public health officials after an intervention by a Business Post columnist.

The 19 members had planned to bring in all witnesses into the same Dáil chamber for three separate two hour sessions.

Tony O’Brien, the former director general of the HSE, had warned that the planned approach of the Dáil’s new Covid-19 committee was potentially risking the health of invited attendees such...

