Covid-19 committee bows to pressure to use video evidence

The new Covid-19 Oireachtas committee has changed its arrangements for questioning key public health officials after an intervention by a Business Post columnist.

The 19 members had planned to bring in all witnesses into the same Dáil chamber for three separate two hour sessions.

Tony O’Brien, the former director general of the HSE, had warned that the planned approach of the Dáil’s new Covid-19 committee was potentially risking the health of invited attendees such...