Coveney warns British and Irish over EU Belfast office dispute

Ireland and the UK need to ensure they “don’t fall out” over whether the EU should be allowed to open a permanent office in Belfast once the Brexit transition period ends, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has warned.
The Northern Ireland protocol agreed last October stated that EU officials “have the right to be present” during customs and regulatory checks that will be carried out on goods entering the North from...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team