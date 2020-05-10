Sunday May 10, 2020
Coveney warns British and Irish over EU Belfast office dispute

An EU office in the North after Brexit has become an increasing source of tension during Brexit talks

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
10th May, 2020
The Northern Ireland protocol agreed last October stated that EU officials “have the right to be present” during customs and regulatory checks

Ireland and the UK need to ensure they “don’t fall out” over whether the EU should be allowed to open a permanent office in Belfast once the Brexit transition period ends, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has warned.

The Northern Ireland protocol agreed last October stated that EU officials “have the right to be present” during customs and regulatory checks that will be carried out on goods entering the North from...

