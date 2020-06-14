Sunday June 14, 2020
Coveney twice raised concerns over Floyd killing with US ambassador

The Tánaiste has responded to Dáil criticism by confirming he has personally spoken to Edward Crawford about the death of the African-American man at the hands of Minneapolis policemen

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
14th June, 2020
Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he has raised Ireland’s concerns over the killing of George Floyd with the US ambassador Edward Crawford, on two separate occasions. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Simon Coveney has said he has raised Ireland’s concerns over the killing of George Floyd with the US ambassador on two separate occasions.

The Tánaiste was criticised in the Dáil at the beginning of this month after telling TDs that he had not yet discussed the matter with Edward Crawford, the US ambassador to Ireland.

The lack of contact was described as “pathetic” by Paul Murphy, the Solidarity TD,...

