Coveney turns down British offer to nominate official to help plan Northern Ireland’s centenary celebrations

Brandon Lewis, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, wrote to the Department of Foreign Affairs saying he was “delighted” to invite a representative to sit on the Northern Ireland Centenary Forum

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
28th March, 2021
Brandon Lewis, last year wrote to the Department of Foreign Affairs saying he was “delighted” to invite a senior official to sit on the Northern Ireland Centenary Forum

Simon Coveney has turned down an offer from the British government to nominate a senior official to help organise the centenary celebrations of the foundation of Northern Ireland, new documents show.

On August 12 of last year, Brandon Lewis, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, wrote to the Department of Foreign Affairs saying he was “delighted” to invite a senior official to sit on the Northern Ireland Centenary Forum.

He said the British...

