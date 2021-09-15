Coveney survives Sinn Féin no confidence motion

Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, comfortably survived the Sinn Féin no confidence motion despite the decision of rebel Fianna Fáil backbencher Marc MacSharry to vote against him.

The government had always expected that it might lose MacSharry, the Sligo-Leitrim TD, at some stage due to his clear dissatisfaction with Fianna Fáil’s leader Micheál Martin and the party’s performance in government.

MacSharry...