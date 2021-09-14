Subscribe Today
Log In

Home

Coveney feels the heat during excruciating question-and-answer session

‘Embarrassed’ Minister for Foreign Affairs faces no confidence motion in the Dáil tomorrow

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
14th September, 2021
Coveney feels the heat during excruciating question-and-answer session
The Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in Simon Coveney is due to be debated in the Dáil tomorrow evening. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, never expected to be facing a motion of no confidence in the Dáil.

He said so himself during an excruciating question-and-answer session at the end of the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting in Trim in Meath.

The spectacular backdrop to the media conference was Trim Castle, visible from the outdoor rooftop section of the Trim Castle hotel.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

James O’Connor, the Fianna Fáil Cork East TD, said ending the US travel ban would allow people to go there to visit family members. Picture: Fergal Phillips

US travel ban for Irish citizens should be lifted, says Fianna Fáil TD

Home Michael Brennan 1 day ago
The Tanáiste has responded to a report in the at the weekend which showed Government officials at the Department of Tourism told Fáilte Ireland back in June that the hospitality sector could not hold outdoor events, and then failed to answer additional requests for clarity on the same issue over a period of two months. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

There was no confusion over government regulations for outdoor events, Varadkar claims

Home Daniel Murray 1 day ago
Leo Varadkar, the Fine Gael leader, has asked his party colleagues to put their phones away over the next two days and pay more attention to each other rather than what the media is saying about them. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Analysis: Varadkar and Fine Gael need fresh ideas to show they have not gone stale in power

Home Daniel Murray 1 day ago
Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Féin president: her party moved a motion of no confidence in Simon Coveney. Picture: Getty

Sinn Féin in pole position as Fine Gael pays price of Zappone debacle

Home Michael Brennan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1