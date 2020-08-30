Sunday August 30, 2020
Coveney favourite for Europe as government seeks strong portfolio

* Government under pressure to name Hogan’s replacement quickly, but there is no guarantee that Ireland will get trade portfolio again

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
30th August, 2020
Simon Coveney has so far avoided commenting on whether he would be interested in the role, while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has ruled himself out

Simon Coveney is emerging as the clear front-runner in the race to replace Phil Hogan as European Commissioner as the government seeks to put forward a senior politician with hands-on experience of Brexit.

It comes as fears mount that Ireland could be set to lose the powerful trade portfolio as other member states lobby Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission president, for the role.

The leaders of the three government parties are due to meet...

