Sunday June 7, 2020
Coveney: agreement on new government can be reached this week

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said he is hopeful that an agreement can be reached between FG, FF and the Greens as early as this Thursday

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery

Michael Brennan

Political Editor

@obraonain
7th June, 2020
The party leaders are due to meet today to sign off on the areas that have been resolved and will hold talks early this week to close the gaps on the outstanding issues

The wording of a new programme for government could be agreed as soon as this Thursday – although “quite a number of issues” remain to be resolved, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said.

While the negotiating teams signed off on a number of policy areas yesterday, significant gaps are understood to remain in a number of areas, including climate emissions, housing and transport – including the possibility of aviation taxes.

The controversial...

