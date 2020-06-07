Coveney: agreement on new government can be reached this week

The wording of a new programme for government could be agreed as soon as this Thursday – although “quite a number of issues” remain to be resolved, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said.
While the negotiating teams signed off on a number of policy areas yesterday, significant gaps are understood to remain in a number of areas, including climate emissions, housing and transport – including the possibility of aviation taxes.
The controversial...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team