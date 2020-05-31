Sunday May 31, 2020
Councils to pass new budgets as incomes plummet

Dramatic drop in income due to Covid-19 forces councils to begin preparing emergency budgets

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
31st May, 2020
Central government has already pledged to reimburse councils for waiving their rates, many councils are worried this won’t be enough.

Councils around the country have begun preparing for emergency budgets to deal with a dramatic drop in their incomes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A three-month rates waiver for shuttered businesses combined with a collapse in rental income, parking charges, planning fees and other revenue streams means councils are facing a considerable shortfall in their budgets.

While central government has already pledged to reimburse councils for waiving their rates, many councils are worried...

