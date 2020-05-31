Councils to pass new budgets as incomes plummet

Councils around the country have begun preparing for emergency budgets to deal with a dramatic drop in their incomes as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A three-month rates waiver for shuttered businesses combined with a collapse in rental income, parking charges, planning fees and other revenue streams means councils are facing a considerable shortfall in their budgets.
While central government has already pledged to reimburse councils for waiving their rates, many councils are worried...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team