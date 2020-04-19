Sunday April 19, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Councils advised Zoom votes open to challenge

Existing laws mean that votes held by councils via Zoom or Skype could be found to be illegal

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
19th April, 2020
There was legal advice given to the councils that to have a properly constituted meeting it must be held in a physical place

County councils around the country have been advised not to hold their normal monthly meetings using teleconference tools such as Zoom or Skype, as some decisions taken at them could be open to legal challenge.

Local authorities around the country have cancelled meetings in order to comply with social distancing requirements, prompting requests from some councillors to hold the meetings online.

However, the Department of Housing and Local Government is understood to have advised that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

Aidan Regan: Irish voters have moved to the left, but can the government follow?

The data from the February general election shows a clear shift to the centre-left by voters. But as Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael prepare to go into coalition, it seems unlikely that they will take a similar turn leftwards

Aidan Regan | 6 hours ago

Traders threaten legal action over Liffey cycle lane

The Dublin City Centre Traders Alliance has said it will take the City Council to court to prevent the creation of a temporary cycle route along the quays

Michael Brennan | 6 hours ago

Independents who want in on the action set out their stalls

Over a dozen independent TDs are set to prise commitments from FG and FF in return for supporting a government, but few have much hope of making it into cabinet or a junior ministry

Michael Brennan | 6 hours ago