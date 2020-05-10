Monday May 11, 2020
Council moves meeting to Dublin Castle for safe working

DCC finds City Hall not able to satisfy social distancing requirements for monthly meeting

Aiden Corkery

Political Correspondent

@aiden_corkery
10th May, 2020
Dublin City Council has decided to move its monthly meeting to the larger conference hall of Dublin Castle

Dublin City Council is to move its traditional monthly meeting to Dublin Castle tomorrow night after finding it couldn’t satisfy social distancing requirements in City Hall.

Local authorities around the country have been struggling to conduct normal business as their council chambers are proving too small to allow councillors maintain adequate space between them.

A number of councils had investigated using teleconferencing tools such as Zoom to hold their monthly meetings remotely but...

