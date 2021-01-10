Cost of lockdown payment supports could rise to €3.5bn

The latest Covid-19 lockdown could cost the state up to €3.5 billion in payment supports alone, new figures suggest.

Senior government figures have warned that the current level 5 lockdown could last until the end of March due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Although 335,000 people claimed the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) last week at a cost of €99 million to the state, it’s expected this could potentially rise to 500,000 over the coming...