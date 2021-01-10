Subscribe Today
Cost of lockdown payment supports could rise to €3.5bn

The latest level 5 lockdown could last till March after the recent surge in Covid-19 cases

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
10th January, 2021
A young woman walks by a closed The Swan Bar in the center of Dublin.On Monday, November 16, 2020, in Dublin, Ireland. Pic: Getty

The latest Covid-19 lockdown could cost the state up to €3.5 billion in payment supports alone, new figures suggest.

Senior government figures have warned that the current level 5 lockdown could last until the end of March due to the recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Although 335,000 people claimed the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) last week at a cost of €99 million to the state, it’s expected this could potentially rise to 500,000 over the coming...

